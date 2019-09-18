SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Leaders in Springfield swore in eight new police officers in a Wednesday ceremony.
Each officer graduated from the Macon County Law Enforcement Training Center on Friday Sept. 6 and will go through an intensive twenty-week field training program with veteran officers. Mayor Jim Langfelder and Police Chief Kenny Winslow were part of their swearing-in ceremony at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
"We are proud to welcome such a talented group of young men and women into our profession, along with their strong desire to serve our community," Winslow said. "Through their rigorous training, they've proven that they have the desire and professionalism to serve and protect our neighborhoods and community."
Names of the eight officers include:
Lisa Balog, age 34
John A. Bradshaw, age 27
Jasper W. Cheneyon, age 26
Ja’Maraé D. Davis, age 23
Michael S. DeMoure, age 32
Hayle Johnson, age 24 of Athens
Mark A. Johnson, age 29
Adam T. Stone, age 29
