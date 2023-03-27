CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) — After voting to authorize a strike earlier this month, members of EIU UPI (IFT Local 4100) delivered an Intent to Strike notice on Monday.
The delivery comes after a year of bargaining sessions with Eastern Illinois University. So far the two sides have yet to come to an agreement.
After filing the Intent to Strike paperwork with the Illinois Educational Labor Relations Board and delivering notice to university administration, the union has a 10 day period to continue bargaining before striking. If a deal is not reached, the strike will begin on April 6.
The university provided this statement when WAND reached out for comment,
"Although Eastern Illinois University has received a Ten Day Notice of intent to Strike from the Union representing its faculty and other University employees, the University remains wholly dedicated to ongoing good faith negotiations to reach an agreement that recognizes the contributions of the faculty to the University as well as the economic challenges facing the University. It is our sincere hope this can be achieved before any strike would occur."
In addition to faculty and staff, EIU University Professionals of Illinois also represents annually contracted faculty, counselors, advisors, recruiters, and lab coordinators. Altogether, the union represents around 450 employees at Eastern.
