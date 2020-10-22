DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - An organization is working to help the deaf and hard of hearing community with information about the upcoming election.
SignVote works to inform and engage deaf communities throughout the election by developing and sharing resources in ASL.
"We've been producing videos to the deaf community and election and more about American government, how our system works and what's on the ballot," said Leila Hanaumi, strategic engagement director for SignVote at Communication Service for the Deaf.
Started in 2016, Hanaumi explained SignVote helps make information more accessible for deaf and hard of hearing people to fully participate in civic activities.
"There are a large percentage of people who experience language deprivation, so it's very important to us to have a large access of information in spoken English and in sign language," Hanaumi said.
The non-partisan group also works to inform and engage deaf communities, as well as inform people who aren't part of the deaf and hard-of-hearing communities. To learn more, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.