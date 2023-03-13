Decatur, Ill. (WAND) - The Empowering the Total Man breakfast was held today by Antwuane McClelland.
McClelland is a victim of gun violence being that he lost two sons to gun violence. Now, he's deciding to fight back.
“I lost two sons in thirteen months. I’m not going to throw my community away because I lost two sons in thirteen months, I want to be an impact to the community. I want to make this community great again. So,I felt there was a need to get men together and bring some young men together to empower them and help them know that we’re here for them.” said McClelland.
At the breakfast various community members and leaders came to speak about the importance of helping others, and yourself.
“I just want people to do their part. Reach these young men and women because the children are our future. We can’t give up on them, we’ve got to start speaking life into them.” said McClelland.
McClelland says the only way we can help each other is by showing genuine love.
“Not no fake love we need genuine love. We want men that want to come in here and fight to get our community back and help this younger generation because that’s what’s suffering right now the younger generation.” stated McClelland.
