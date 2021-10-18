Springfield, Ill (WAND) – Rural ambulance services will no longer have to take their vehicles out of service so EMS personnel can attend training. HSHS St. John’s in Springfield has created an EMS Simulation Lab which will come directly to those communities that need training.
“Primarily rural agencies that stretch from Effingham to Havana,” said St John’s EMS educator-facilitator Matt Roberts. “We can take this into the field like setting and operate out of a corn field if we need to. Or, whatever the scenario dictates to us. We can make it realistic and immersive as possible.”
The EMS lab was previously an operational ambulance. The HSHS St. John’s Foundation obtained donations to equip the ambulance and make it operational for training purposes.
The EMS lab has a permanent patient named Patches. It is a life like mannequin that EMS staff can train on for a variety of situations and scenarios.
