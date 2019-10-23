DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Escape rooms are growing in popularity across the country. The simulated entertainment experiences are providing fun for all ages and you can now take part in the fun right here in Decatur.
Escape Decatur Escape Room opened in the spring.
Groups of up to 10 people have the option to take on four different themed rooms. Goers must work together to solve a mission by finding word, number or logic-based clues hidden in props and furniture. Players have one hour to solve the puzzle and escape the room. Don't worry if it becomes too difficult, game masters can offer clues.
Anthony Gaston, the owner of Escape Decatur Escape Room, says in this day and age where most entertainment is found through technology, escape rooms allow friends and family to create memories.
"This place right here is good for team building and family events,” said Anthony Gaston, owner of Escape Decatur Escape Room, “it gets people off their phones and one on one where they get to thinking and communicating and talking that’s what we're missing because all the communication now is through text or video chat."
Gaston says another perk of escape rooms is allowing indoor entertainment during colder seasons. For $25 per player, escape rooms make for a great date night, birthday party or night out with friends and family.