DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) - While exercising and training is good for you, sometimes it can be too much.
"It's important to go nice and slow. If you do too much too fast, then their heart rate is going to increase," said Alison Ball, outpatient cardiac rehab coordinator at OSF.
On Monday, NBA star, Lebron James's oldest son, known as Bronny collapsed during basketball practice. James suffered cardiac arrest and was rushed to the ICU. The 18-year-old remains in stable condition.
With school sports right around the corner, it's important your child knows their limits.
"Kids might not realize what symptoms they're having and what that means when their body is overworking. So, it's really important to try to listen when a kid is telling you that they're tired then you should probably listen to them," said Ball.
Symptoms such as nausea, dizziness, muscle cramps and feeling thirsty are all signs to take a break and hydrate. Ball tells WAND this is important especially while in the summer heat.
"A lot of times with kids too, they don't stay hydrated enough. So then they can run into issues with that where their body is overheating. Especially right now when it's really humid, your body can't cool off like it normally does," said Ball.
Children entering certain grades, or playing sports are required to have a physical exam performed by a health care provider. This piece of important information helps keep everyone one step ahead in case of an emergency.
"We actually give to parents to bring to school in order to have an advance directive on what to do in case of any concerns," said Dr. Luis Garcia, OSF Pediatrician.
Parents should come to the check-up with their child's health history.
