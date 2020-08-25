(WAND) - Have you been taken aback by some of the comments you see on social media, or have you been guilty of contributing?
A recent study finds there are three stages to what is called intractable conflict. In other words, there is no way of hearing of seeing the other side of an issue.
It can lead to dehumanizing entire groups of people.
Many of us start our day with social media. One of the most popular social media platforms is Facebook.
Professor of Communication and Conflict Scholar Dr. Jessica Jameson of North Carolina State University co-authored a study on the role identity plays is developing intractable conflicts.
Dr. Jameson said, "Once you start referring to the other side as dogs or cockroaches, you are not going to engage in dialogue with them. You don't even see them as human."
She said their study found language used in these types of Facebook interactions mirrored three stages of Terrell Northrup's Theory of Intractable Conflict.
"We can surround ourselves with people who believe exactly what we do, and that's what makes this theory so scary to me, because it makes it so easy to separate ourselves from the other side. Who doesn't want constant validation?" Dr. Jameson pointed out.
Stage one of the theory is threat, meaning people in one group perceive another group as a threat to their identity.
Another stage is distortion. That is when one group will not engage with new information regarding the other group... Instead, distorting it or dismissing it as irrelevant.
A third stage is rigidification, meaning people are locked into their positions and view the other group as just stupid or naive. That can lead to the dehumanization of others.
Dr. Jameson used mask wearing during the pandemic as an example of an issue people argue over.
"I'm going to start to separate myself from mask wearers... Don't even want to associate with them. I don't want to hear what they have to say," she said as a hypothetical argument. She said this can lead to people not even interacting with each other.
Dr. Jameson said it is important to consider other people's opinions, regardless of your own personal views. "So, instead of me attacking you... 'How could you think that? How could you possibly believe it's ok to not to wear a mask?' Instead ask, 'Why do you think it is ok?'"
She envisions new social media platforms where people can ask questions of each other with a moderator to avoid things getting so antagonistic.
"I'm actually writing a book right now, and a huge part is about listening, but also being reflective... paying attention to ourselves and what are the things that trigger you and trying to respond rather than react," she said.
