PEORIA, Ill. (WAND) - A grain elevator exploded Wednesday night in Peoria at the site of a former ADM plant.
NBC affiliate WEEK reports the structure appeared to be on the verge of collapse Thursday. Drone footage showed the elevator at BioUrja leaning in the aftermath. Two silos had collapsed.
Firefighters said they believe gran dust sparked a flame, causing the explosion to occur.
BioUrja said employees were evacuated from the site with a notice of less than five minutes. Two employees were treated for smoke inhalation and are expected to be OK.
“This is nothing short of a miracle, that we’re only dealing with two minor injuries,” said Interim Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger. “It was less than five minutes from the time of recognition to the time of the explosion ... They did everything absolutely right in that moment.”
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration responded to the scene and has opened an investigation.
Damage from the explosion is estimated at $2 million.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
