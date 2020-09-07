ILLINOIS (WAND) - Illinois has been approved to offer unemployment benefits of as much as $300 per week after past federal unemployment assistance expired.
A total of 46 states now have approval for the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Lost Wages Assistance program, according to a report from KSDK. President Donald Trump moved on Aug. 8 to make $44 billion available to the nation from FEMA's Disaster Relief Fund.
After talks among national lawmakers to pass COVID-19 relief collapsed, unemployment assistance for Americans of as much as $600 per week expired.
The only four states to not yet have approval are Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada and South Dakota. It's unclear if these states haven't applied for the funding or just haven't been approved as of Monday.
Illinois was approved for this assistance on Sept. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.