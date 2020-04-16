DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Families with loved ones at Fair Havens Senior Living are growing frustrated with the facility as the number of deaths at the facility continue to rise.
"It is very stressful,” said Emma Beard-Gilliam, who's mother lives at the facility. “I have been crying all afternoon."
Beard-Gilliam, along with other families, have told WAND the facility has restricted families from visiting their loved ones, even by communicating through the windows as they were once allowed to do. No one from the facility, or its attorney returned multiple requests from WAND to ask about the family’s new concern.
In less than two-weeks, six residents at Fair Havens have died from COVID-19; the deaths are the only reported deaths in Macon County. The Macon County Health Department said 33 more residents and staff at the facility have tested positive.
"They can't control what is going on in our society,” Beard-Gilliam, said “I understand that. I am a reasonable person, but the lack of communication is just so disrespectful."
Beard-Gilliam said she hasn’t seen her mother in six-weeks. She worries with her mother’s condition she could forget who she is with the lack of visits. It’s why Beard-Gilliam was relying on those visits peeking through the glass.
"She did remember me last Wednesday, thank God, but the lack of insensitive and lack of concern is just baffling to me,” she said. "I don't know why people are being treated like this at this time. It is just insane."
The new concerns over the restrictions on visits are not the only complaints WAND has received. Several families have expressed concerns about staff not properly wearing protective gear. WAND was the first to report on pictures of the accusations. The family who posted the pictures now say staff can be seen wearing the proper gear.
Beard-Gilliam, and several other family’s have told WAND the lack of communication is frustrating.
"It is just ultimately so insensitive and disrespectful,” she said. “I have not seen my mother for 35 days physically and then I have this concern I am getting third party and you don't even have the decency to contact the power of attorney and let her know this is a possibility."
Fair Havens has continually ignored requests for comments by WAND reporter Chris Carter, who has made nearly two-dozen attempts to reach someone.
Carter tried calling the administrator, Mark Matthews, twice, but he was hung up on. The Director Nursing and Social Services Director Logan Stanzione both answered and told Carter “no comment” before hanging up on him. Fair Havens attorney, Holly Turner, originally said she would work to get information for Carter but has since stopped replying to his requests. Messages left with staff at the facility have also gone unanswered.
The Illinois Department of Public Health oversees the facility. WAND has reached out to them for comment and have been told they are working with Fair Havens.