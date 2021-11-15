BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - A virtual town hall chronicling the Jelani Day case is planned for Friday, the Day family announced on Facebook.
The event will feature Jelani Day's mother, Carmen Bolden Day, along with other members of the family, Rev. Jesse Jackson and other guests. In the announcement, the family declared Nov. 19 to be "Jelani Day Day."
On that date, the public is encouraged to share all updates of the Day case from beginning to the present on their personal and business social media pages until the start of the town hall at 7 p.m. People are asked to use the hashtags #JusticeForJelaniDay, #WhatHappenedToJelaniDay and #JelaniDayDay.
"We will make JELANI a trending topic on social media and continue to PUSH this story to the forefront of media," a post on the Justice for Jelani Day Facebook page said.
