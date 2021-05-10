SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The family of a Springfield man is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to him being found.
The Missing Persons Awareness Network said Kenneth Paul Brown, 42, has been missing since April 14. He was last seen at a Days Inn on Toronto Road, where he was staying with friends.
The organization says he hasn't been seen or heard from since then and has no activity on social media since that time, which is uncharacteristic behavior.
He is believed to be in danger, per a report from the Missing Persons Awareness Network
WAND News has reached out to Springfield police for more information.
