SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Life has had its ups and downs for the Nicolaides family, but they've been making the best out of every day.
Ayla Nicolaides is 6 years old and she's had a rocky start to life since her birth.
"Ayla was born with a rare nongenetic disorder called Vacteral," said her mother Alaina Nicolaides.
She has difficulty hearing, her chin is smaller than most and she's on a feeding and breathing tube to help Ayla live her life.
"They (Doctors) thought she was missing her right kidney but they're on one side," said her Alaina.
Despite the challenges she faces, she's a normal kid who loves to do it all: ride her bike, read a book, watch TV and dance.
"You see her and notice something must be wrong," said her father Corey Nicolaides.
Every day has its challenges. She can reject food, have difficulty breathing along with other things. However, one of the most difficult things the family has had to endure is the stares.
"People can look very...concerned can come off as disgust. What we'd love is people to be curious and willing to ask or just say hi," said Corey.
So her parents want to introduce Ayla and educate the public about her particular case. Her parents say it's OK to be curious and want to know what's wrong--There's other kids just like her.
By asking questions, you're bringing a better tomorrow--A better chance for inclusion.
To learn more about Ayla visit nclds.com.