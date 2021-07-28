DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A homeless father and son who attacked a man with a brick, beat him and pepper-sprayed him in Decatur have both been sentenced to jail time and probation.
Earlier in July, Andy R. McCulley, Jr., 41, was sentenced to 120 days in the Macon County Correctional Center and two years of probation for his role in the April 20 attack, with credit for 94 days served in custody. He had pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated battery.
The other attacker was Andy R. McCulley III, 19.
The duo approached the victim and demanded everything he had. When the victim said he had nothing to give and asked them to move along, the father and son attacked.
One attacker hit the victim with a brick. They also stole a prescription bottle of Suboxone from the victim's pants pocket.
The victim was found when police responded at 9:17 a.m. to Jasper Street and Eldorado Street. The victim was bleeding from the nose and mouth and had scrapes to his forehead and around his eyes. His eyes seemed to be bloodshot and watering.
He told authorities he would have died if bystanders hadn't helped him.
The victim told police both of the McCulley's were homeless. A witness had told authorities the suspects had been seen panhandling together. They were arrested on the afternoon of April 20.
McCulley III was sentenced in May to two years of probation and 120 days in jail, with credit applied for 31 days already served in custody. He had entered a guilty plea to an aggravated battery charge.
