SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – An active shooter at the Bunn-O-Matic warehouse in Springfield is the third active shooter situation in Illinois in the last 18 months.
A total of 12 people died because of the shootings, and the FBI said being prepared could save your life.
"I just remember running,” Bunn employee Bryson Clayborne said. “That is the first thing that they say, just run for safety.”
The FBI classified 28 shootings in 2019 as active shooter incidents. Clayborne and his colleague, Cade Hickman, had trained for active shooter training at the warehouse in the last year. For the two men, living it was not the same as the training.
"I don't think you can train someone enough for this predicament,” Hickman said.
Both men did what you are supposed to do: run. The FBI said to not stop, find and exit and get out. In a 2012 video, the FBI reminded the public to "remember what is important. You. Not your stuff. Leave your belongings behind and try and get out safely."
There are several things you should do to get out safely:
- Find an escape path, and use it
- Evacuate even if other others do not
- Help others if you can
- Prevent others from entering
- Call 911
For anyone who can't escape, the FBI recommends hiding. When hiding, a person should lock or block the door, silence their cell phone and hide behind something large. If they can't, they should lock themselves in a room and remain quiet.
The person should make sure they are out of view and provide protection in the event the shooter shoots in their direction. They should not trap themselves in one spot.
The final option is to fight. The FBI said to “act with aggression. Disarm him. Commit to taking the shooter down."
