PAWNEE, Ill. (WAND) — FBI explosive officials, law enforcement officers, first responders, and chemical industry professionals gathered at the Illinois State Police Gun Range in Pawnee for a training on Wednesday.
FBI officials demonstrated how offenders use common chemicals to create dangerous explosives, called Improvised Explosive Devices, or IEDs.
"So the devices we set off today were mainly homemade explosives from ingredients that you can use that are under your kitchen sink that you can mix together and make your own homemade explosive," said Rick Box, the Weapons of Mass Destruction Coordinator at the FBI Springfield Office.
FBI officials are often the ones who train local law enforcement about explosives, as they have specialized teams who have undergone extensive training. These teams usually respond to situations with explosions, but they say it's good for first responders to have some level of knowledge about IEDs.
"Firefighters or EMTs are usually the first person on scene and we want them to know what to look for when they enter in a house in case there is any issue or concern," said Box.
While participants were able to watch a variety of IEDs go off, they also went through classroom instruction where they learned about the elements of these explosives. This allows them to be more proactive in preventing future situations.
"We hope that if they do enter into a house and they see certain components that will strike their memory and they'll pick up the phone and give us a call so we can figure out what it is," said Box.
The FBI Springfield Office completes several trainings like this a year for people across the state.
