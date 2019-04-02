CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Deborah Feinen has earned another term as mayor of Champaign.
In 2019, Feinen handily beat challenger Azark David Cobbs with 6,034 votes to 1,123 votes. She secured over 84 percent of the total votes, according to the Champaign County election results website.
Feinen is the second-ever female mayor in Champaign's history. She first took on that role in 2015 after serving on the city council.
When she first started, Feinen said she wanted to address violent crime in the city.