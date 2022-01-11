DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A fifth school in Decatur Public Schools is temporarily suspending in-person learning.
The latest is William Harris Learning Academy. Students will learn virtually from home because of the number of students/staff who tested positive for COVID-19 or are quarantining. Students will be back in the classroom on Monday, Jan. 24.
The SED program at William Harris will still be in person.
The Extended Day Program and extracurricular activities at the school - including sports - will not be offered in the adaptive pause.
As the district previously announced, American Dreamer STEM Academy, Franklin Grove and Parsons Elementary students will be back for in-person learning on Tuesday, Jan. 18. Dennis Lab School students will be back for in-person instruction on Friday, Jan. 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.