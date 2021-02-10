SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A fire affected multiple floors of a Shelbyville business late Wednesday.
A total of eight fire departments responded at about 10 p.m. to Longbranch Grill, located at 203 E. Main St., in a call from Shelby County. The county jail is next door to this business.
Crews said 70 or more firefighters were involved in responding to the scene.
According to firefighters, the fire started in the kitchen of the business and moved to the second floor. There were no people inside and no injuries reported.
A business next door, which has an apartment above it, had to be evacuated.
Responders said cold weather proved to be a challenge in their response.
Authorities were met with another challenge when trying to figure out if smoke coming from the restaurant was smoke from the fire or steam from water. They decided to let it sit and cool in order to determine which it is.
The majority of the crews were expected to stay on the scene for two to three more hours after midnight. A truck or two will be stationed there Thursday morning in order to make sure a fire doesn't flare up again.
