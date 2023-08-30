DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Decatur Fire Department announced that two firefighters who were injured during a Monday afternoon fire at ADM have been released from the hospital and are doing well.
A fire was reported at the ADM East Plant around 4 p.m. on Monday afternoon in the feed house of the corn processing plant. The alarm resulted in 46 DFD firefighters combating a fire on the property.
The department said that the location of the fire required heavy equipment to be moved up aerial ladders and stairs inside the building to an upper level.
The labor intensive climb was made more difficult by the Self Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) firefighters had to wear while moving up the equipment the equivalent of a 10 story building. A firefighter’s turn-out gear and SCBA weighs about 45 lbs. Foam needed for the fire weighed an additional 47 lbs per container.
Three alarms had to be dispatched due to the labor needed on the scene. All on-duty firefighters were called in as well as some off-duty firefighters. The Mt. Zion and Hickory Point Fire Departments provided coverage for city alarms out of Decatur Stations 1 and 2.
Related Links
The fire was reported at 4:01 p.m. and the last unit left ADM at 5:09 a.m. the next morning. Two firefighters were transported to Decatur Memorial Hospital and have since been released from the hospital and are doing well.
The department said that ADM representatives worked closely with commanders for the entire operation and provided food, drinks, and seating for firefighters as they were rotated.
The following units were at the ADM fire:
Engines 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8
Trucks 1, 2, 3
Rescue 1
311, 312, 313 & Battalion 1
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.