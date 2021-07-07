SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois will announce its first vaccine lottery winner in a Thursday drawing.
State officials have reminded the public Thursday will be the first drawing out of a $10 million pool in the "All In for the Win" lottery. There will be one $1 million winner on the first day.
Drawings will take place in the afternoon. The Illinois Department of Public Health will announce the counties or cities of the winners immediately after each drawing.
The health department will call the winners from (312)814-3524 and/or email from DPH.communications@illinois.gov. No personal information will be requested in the initial phone or email notification.
The state said winners will have seven days to securely complete, sign and send the authorization form to IDPH to accept their prizes. The Illinois Lottery will then guide winners through the claims process.
Winners will be made public eight days after each draw unless they choose to remain anonymous.
This lottery includes $7 million in cash prizes for vaccinated adults, with prizes ranging from $100,000 to $1 million. There will also be $3 million in scholarship awards for vaccinated youth, held in a Bright Start 529 College Savings Plan.
Anyone who has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose in Illinois is eligible to win, except for vaccines administered at certain federal facilities. IPDH is coordinating with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to make sure people who received the COVID-19 vaccines at federal DVA facilities are included in the lottery.
Clinics operated and/or supported by the Federal Emergency Management Agency are not considered federal facilities.
Eligible residents are automatically entered and will not have to go through any sign ups, forms or waiting lines. IDPH will continue to check their records before each drawing. Once residents are entered, they stay eligible in all future drawings, unless they win.
The first drawing is Thursday, July 8, and the promotion will run through Thursday, Aug. 26. There are 43 cash prizes and three $1 million jackpots, along with 20 scholarship awards.
Click this link for the vaccine lottery schedule.
