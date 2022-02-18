SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - First Lady MK Pritzker is donating an iconic bust of President Lincoln to his presidential library in Springfield in hopes of inspiring unity among Illinoisans and Americans.
The bust is being donated to the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum. It once belonged to Mr. and Mrs. Lincoln and was displayed in their Springfield home.
“President Lincoln’s vision for national unity amid poisonous and violent division rings true today more than any other time in my lifetime,” said First Lady MK Pritzker. “This iconic bust of President Lincoln is valuable for more than just the history it represents; it is valuable for the future that it inspires. I hope that the people of Illinois visit his presidential library to take in this breathtaking sculpture, and have the opportunity to reflect on the need for unity in our own time.”
Gary Johnson, chairman of the ALPLM’s Board of Trustees thanked First Lady Pritzker for the generous donation.
"This treasure helps tell the story of Abraham Lincoln’s journey from politician to president to national icon. It humanizes Lincoln while still managing to capture the strength and determination the nation would soon need,” Johnson said.
“We were overjoyed to learn that this amazing piece of President Lincoln’s legacy is coming to the ALPLM. It’s both a powerful piece of art and an important piece of history that deserves to be seen by Lincoln fans everywhere,” said Christina Shutt, the Library and Museum’s Executive Director. “We plan to display the bust as soon as possible so Lincoln admirers everywhere can visit us and appreciate its impact.”
The bust was purchased at an auction last week for $400,000 and will be shipped directly to the ALPLM.
Acclaimed sculptor Leonard Volk created the commanding depiction for the 1860 presidential campaign, which later became a popular reference that helped establish Lincoln’s image among voters eager to know more about the presidential candidate.
Volk’s sculpture helped blunt attacks Lincoln faced when he ran for president, explained Dr. Ian Hunt, the presidential library’s head of acquisitions.
“The image captured by Volk dispelled criticism of the future president as awkward, homely or weak. Volk’s work instead conveyed a sense of strength, integrity and character which certainly helped propel Lincoln into the White House,” Hunt said.
Experts say this copy of the bust was given to the Lincolns by the sculptor on May 18, 1860, the day after Lincoln won the Republican nomination for president.
They kept it until moving to Washington, D.C., in February 1861. Instead of taking it with them, they gave it to neighbor and family friend Noyes Miner, and it remained in his family until purchased by the first lady.
Miner’s descendants were also owners of a rare Lincoln Bible that they donated to the Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in 2019.
For more historic details about the bust visit Heritage Auctions Catalogue.
