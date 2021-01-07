SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- First Student is providing new school buses for District 186.
Parents and students can expect to see new school buses on the road this year.
District 186 transportation provider First Student will unveil dozens of new buses before students return on Tuesday, Jan. 12.
First Student will be replacing 76 of the approximately 200 buses that serve District 186.
The new buses are equipped with advanced tablet technology and audio programming that allows drivers to access important information, including the fastest routes.
The buses are now also equipped with WiFi camera systems, FirstView® technology that enables parents to track their child's bus and FirstACTS®, a web-based communication tool that helps efficiently track student conduct on school buses.
"We have the privilege of working with Springfield Public Schools to provide safe and reliable transportation to students," said First Student Senior Location Manager Josh Goossen. "By updating almost 40% of our bus fleet that serves the district, we're able to enhance both the route efficiency as well as the passenger experience."
"The timing of the implementation of the new buses and equipment alongside the needs related to COVID-19 have worked well as we begin to serve students in a hybrid learning model," said District 186 Superintendent Jennifer Gill. "We appreciate the innovations of First Student in serving our students and families."
In addition to the new buses, District 186 and First Student will utilize a new customized transportation plan put in place as a response to the coronavirus outbreak.
The plan includes:
• 25-person limit on each bus
• Symptom checks as students board the bus
• Face coverings required on the bus
• Social distancing by students spreading out in diagonal patterns on the bus
• Assigned seats on the bus
• When weather permits, bus windows will be kept down to allow for airflow
• Daily deep cleaning of all school buses after routes are completed.
