Peoria, Ill. (WAND) - The first healthcare workers in the state of Illinois were vaccinated Tuesday at OSF Healthcare in Peoria.
The following healthcare workers were some of the first to be vaccinated in the state:
- Juan Fernandez, 22, transporter, OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center
- Victor Chan, 35, chief of Emergency Services, OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center
- Doug Meyer, 38, respiratory therapist, airway manager, OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center
- Evelyn Tatum, Environmental Services, OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center
- Chemica Jones, 41, CNA, OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center.
The majority of hospitals will begin vaccination on Wednesday, Governror JB Pritzker said during a media conference following the vaccinations. Click here to see how many doses each area hospital eligible is expecting.
Currently the state of Illinois is in Phase 1a of vaccination distribution, making it possible for health care personnel and long-term care facility residents to get a vaccine. After phase 1a, 1b will possibly allow essential frontline workers, including first responders to recieve vaccines. Phase 1c would possibly allow adults with high risk medical conditions and those over 65 years of age.
Dr. Ngozi Ezike said Tuesday it is hard to predict when the vaccine will be readily available to the general public but said she believe much of 2021 will be getting the community vaccinated.
Governor Pritzker said Tuesday this is the beginning of the process in order to open the state entirely, once widely available the state can look at re-opening. Pritzker said the length of time depends on the manufacturing of the vaccine and the ability to have vaccines readily available to get herd immunity by vaccination.
