TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — Flock Safety cameras helped track down four suspects who are accused of breaking into six-gun shops. All four, from Peoria, are facing federal charges of conspiracy to steal firearms from licensed dealers.
The Flock cameras have the ability to photograph vehicles and most importantly record their license plate numbers. Taylorville police used Flock cameras installed in their community to track down the plate number with available data bases and then shared the information with the ATF.
Terrence Daniels, 23; Dezmond Hardy, 22; Erika Garner, 21; and Shaleik Ward, 19 are all facing those federal charges. They are being held by U.S. Marshals.
Flock cameras are now being used by municipalities in 2,000 communities nationwide in 40 states. They have been used to solve crimes and locate missing persons.
The gun shops involved in the current case are located in Decatur, Taylorville, Lincoln, Bloomington and Spring Valley.
