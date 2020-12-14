SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Responders said a floor collapsed during a Monday night structure fire response.
Responders said the fire was reported at a garage along Hazel Dell Lane in Springfield. According to Springfield Firefighters Local 37, the garage was attached to a residence with propane tanks nearby.
Crews said the garage was on fire with propane tanks "popping off." Multiple cars were on fire and the residence was starting to become involved.
After getting the garage fire under control, crews worked to gain access to the attic of the residence, where they reported finding "significant grey smoke" coming from that part of the structure. Hand lines were brought to the "back side bravo corner," crews said, where there were flames.
After the fire had been upgraded to a Code 2 with two more engines and another battalion chief requested, heavy fire was reported in the basement, per the firefighters union.
A safety officer on the scene advised everyone to get out of the house after a floor collapse was reported on the first floor.
Firefighters were still battling a fire in the basement after 8 p.m. Monday. At about 8:20 p.m., responders said they were still working on fires around the structure's interior and would be on scene "for some time."
It's unclear if there are injuries.
WAND-TV is working to learn more about this developing story.
