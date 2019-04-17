MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) – DoorDash is now available in the Mattoon area.
The service, which partners with restaurants to provide food delivery to homes, shows Mattoon as a new town available for food delivery. When WAND-TV visited the company’s website and entered a Mattoon address, it found over two-dozen restaurants that offer delivery in the city.
The list includes places like Villa Pizza, Alamo Steakhouse and Saloon, Szechuan Hunan Chinese Restaurant, Fujiyama Japanese Steakhouse and others. To find the full list, go to the DoorDash site and put in an address.
For the address WAND-TV used (600 block of 8th Street), delivery times appeared to be in the 25 to 25 minute range.
DoorDash orders can be placed online here.