DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- If you don’t see your favorite food vendors at fairs this summer, high gas prices might be the cause.
Kansas City Barbeque Pit co-owner Calin Gaines usually takes his food trucks around Macon and surrounding counties for festivals.
“We’ll try to hit the spots he hit last year because we have a following of people that enjoy our food. But if it mathematically doesn’t make sense, we’re going to have to pass,” he said.
But with diesel gas prices passing over 5 dollars a gallon, he isn’t sure they’ll be able to drive the truck longer distances this summer.
“We also have to use regular gas for the generators which operate the trucks. So, you combine both prices it can get expensive, and sometimes it’s just not worth it.”
Gaines wants to attend longer events in order to stretch gas money *and* still serve their loyal customers.
“The plan is to do fewer events... Maybe all-day event versus 4 hour-long event and it just has tobe... You know... Worth our while.”
Some Decatur food trucks are staying stationary to save on travel costs.
Gyro King owner Chris Droukas stopped traveling during the pandemic.
He says with gas prices like this; he doesn’t think he’ll be traveling anytime soon.
“It’s too many hours... Long distances... Expenses,” he said.
Droukas believes his expenditures could possibly double if he started traveling to cities like Springfield again.
