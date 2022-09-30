MACON COUNTY (WAND)- A former church pastor accepted a plea agreement in court on Friday, pleading guilty to Count II Grooming, a Class 4 felony.
Joseph Krol, 38, is accused of sending sexually inappropriate Snapchat messages to a 15-year-old minor from Oreana. A sworn affidavit said Krol asked the child to take part in a "true online confessions game" on Oct. 7, 2021 when he allegedly contacted them.
Krol was arrested in October last year.
He originally entered a plea of not guilty last December.
Macon County deputies served a search warrant at Krol's residence on Oct. 15 in Dawson, IL, and stated it took several minutes for him to answer.
Authorities report they saw Krol grabbing his cell phone and manipulating buttons in the kitchen area. Deputies discovered Krol had reset the phone to factory settings before the arrest.
the Illinois Sex Offender Registration Act.
