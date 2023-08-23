TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — After pleading guilty this past May to aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, a former Illinois Capitol Police investigator has been sentenced to 18 years.
Robert M. Hodson was involved in a crash that killed two people in Christian County.
The crash occurred on the night of April 8, 2021 on Route 48 between Taylorville and Stonington. Two victims were pronounced dead at the scene: 19-year-old Haley A. Shoot and 20-year-old Zaydin J. Dudra, both of Taylorville.
Authorities said Robert M. Hodson, 46, was driving alone in a Jeep Wrangler that was northbound on Route 48 near East 1550 North Road when he went into the southbound lane to try to pass the car in front, causing a head-on collision. He was cited for driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane usage, failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash and no valid license/expired.
A third person was seriously hurt but survived the crash.
Hodson was previously employed with the State of Illinois as a Capitol Police Investigator.
His sentence includes 18 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections that must be served at 85% followed by 18 months of Mandatory Supervised Release. He will receive credit for time already served.
