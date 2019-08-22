SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A former Springfield police officer has been found guilty of official misconduct.
Samuel Rosario's body camera footage went viral showing an altercation with a Springfield resident in 2017.
Rosario was also found guilty of one county of battery, but cleared of another count of battery.
He faces between two and five years in prison for the official misconduct conviction. He faces just shy of a year for the battery conviction.
He will be sentenced Nov. 1.
The misconduct stems from Feb. 27, 2017 when Rosario was responding to a criminal damage to property report in the 2100 block of East Stuart St.
Body camera footage shows a verbal confrontation and then Rosario wrestling the resident to the ground and hitting him at least a dozen times.
The resident was not the subject of the criminal damage call and was never charged.
Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright shared a statement about the jury’s decision.
“We are satisfied with the jury’s verdict. “The defendant was held accountable for his actions which do not in any way reflect upon the hard-working men and women of the Springfield Police Department who risk their lives every day in service to our community.”