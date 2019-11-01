SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A former Springfield police officer who was found guilty of official misconduct has been sentenced to probation.
Samuel Rosario's body camera footage went viral showing an altercation with a Springfield resident in 2017.
Rosario was also found guilty of one county of battery, but cleared of another count of battery.
The misconduct stems from Feb. 27, 2017 when Rosario was responding to a criminal damage to property report in the 2100 block of East Stuart St.
Body camera footage shows a verbal confrontation and then Rosario wrestling the resident to the ground and hitting him at least a dozen times.
The resident was not the subject of the criminal damage call and was never charged.