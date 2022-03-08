MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Former local teacher Dan Boynton has passed away, WAND News has learned.
Boynton, who taught business at St. Teresa High School and Maroa-Forsyth High School, was known for his major impact on students, staff and his community. He was at Maroa-Forsyth from 2015 to 2020 and served as the National Honor Society sponsor.
Leaders said he will be remembered for his positive attitude and everything he provided.
"One of the things he brought to our school was he wanted to try to make it cool to be kind and using kindness to better the world," said Maroa-Forsyth High School Principal Brice Stewart. "I think if you talked to his students, they would talk to you about being kind and treating people with respect."
Boynton helped create the K-9 Cafe at St. Teresa High School.
