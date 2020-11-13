SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Four Sangamon County businesses were cited Friday for failing to following COVID-19 mitigations.
WAND News learned from county officials that three Springfield businesses, including D&J Cafe, Sweet Basil Cafe and Fox Run, were cited, along with the Tasty Cafe in Sherman. All received citations for allowing indoor dining.
Each business was fined $500.
Sangamon County and Springfield began following COVID-19 resurgence mitigations at midnight Friday, which do not permit indoor dining and set other restrictions. People can read a full list of those restrictions here.
Springfield also announced a mask mandate in a document from Mayor Jim Langfelder, which was meant to affirm a state of emergency during the pandemic.
