DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - It was a violent weekend and start to the week in Danville with four people shot in three separate incidents. One of the victims was a 9-year-old boy who was shot in the head.
All of the victims survived.
The first shooting happened Saturday at 8:47 p.m. in the 100 block of Edwards St. An 18-year-old Danville man had been shot in the shoulder. The victim said he was walking in the area of the 100 block of S. Griffin St when he heard shots being fired from behind him.
The victim believes the shots were coming from someone in a dark colored sedan that was traveling southbound on Griffin St. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of his non-life-threatening wound.
Just before noon Saturday, police were called to the OSF emergency room for a child with a gunshot wound. A 9-year-old boy had a gunshot wound to the back of the head. Doctors said the wound was not serious, and the bullet had only penetrated the skin and not caused further damage.
The victim was treated and released and expected to make a full recovery.
Police talked to the victim's 18-year-old brother who was a witness to the incident. The witness said he was driving his vehicle in the area of Bowman St and Williams St when he heard shots being fired, and his vehicle was struck.
The witness realized his brother had been struck by the gunfire and drove him to the hospital.
A separate witness contacted the Danville Police Department and reported seeing a male black wearing a grey colored sweatshirt leaning out the window of a black colored SUV and firing several shots in the area of Bowman St and Griggs St. The witness said after the shooting the suspect vehicle was last seen driving west bound on Griggs St.
Monday morning just after midnight, police were called to a third shooting. Police arrived at the 700 block of Chandler St. for shots fired.
Two victims had arrived at the OSF emergency room with gunshot wounds, a 19-year-old Rantoul woman who had a non-life-threatening wound to her upper leg, and an 18-year-old Lafayette, Indiana woman with a non-life-threatening wound to her lower leg.
Both victims said they were at a party inside a home in the 700 block of Chandler when someone started shooting at the house from outside.
The residence was struck multiple times. The victims were rushed to the hospital by friends.
No arrests have been made in connection with any of the shootings.
Anyone who has information regarding these incidents is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250. Or you can call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.
