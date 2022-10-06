TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police District 9 troopers responded to a four-vehicle crash on Route 129 at Kennedy Road around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.
ISP confirmed that a box truck driver failed to stop and struck two other vehicles in an area where traffic was being reduced to one lane due to construction. One of the vehicles struck by the box truck hit a fourth vehicle.
The drivers of all four vehicles were taken to an area hospital with injuries that were not life threatening. Two passengers were flown to an area hospital with injuries that were also not life threatening.
The crash investigation in ongoing and details will be updated as WAND learns more.
