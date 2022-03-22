FORD COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Local businesses in Ford County will be offered free Narcan kits in an effort to stop opioid overdoses.
Narcan, also known as naloxone, can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. It can quickly restore normal breathing and save a life.
Beginning this week, the staff of the Ford County Public Health Department will conduct Narcan outreach activities. FCPHD has provided Narcan and training since 2018, and the training component has recently been eliminated, allowing anyone 18 or older to receive a free Narcan kit.
A business can find more information or request a free Narcan kit by calling (217)379-9281.
