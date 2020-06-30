SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A Springfield coffee shop is closing its doors for good at the end of the week.
Free Press Coffee House, located at 916 S. Grand Ave. W. in Springfield, will have its last day of business on Friday, July 3. It had been open for two years.
An original shop, located in Pittsfield, has been open for six years and will stay open but with a different focus and new name. It will be called William Watson Cafe and will align with the owner's hotel, according to comments made by the owner under a Facebook post.
In terms of a reason, the owner said "I must focus more on my other responsibilities."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.