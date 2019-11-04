TOLONO, Ill. (WAND) – A couple is temporarily displaced after a fire began in their garage, firefighters said.
Tolono Fire Chief Ken Haluzak said responders found heavy black smoke coming from the garage at a ranch home in the 600 block of Marshall Street. Authorities were called to the area at 2:18 p.m. Monday, according to The News-Gazette.
The homeowner believes the origin of the fire could have been in the area of a garage clothes dryer. The cause is under investigation Monday night with help from Mutual Aid Box Alarm System officials.
At one point in their response, the newspaper said firefighters had to take down part of the garage ceiling to make sure the fire didn’t make it into the ceiling area. The couple is expected to have to temporarily relocate after the home took heavy smoke damage, Haluzak said.
Savoy and Pesotum firefighters helped Tolono responders at the scene. Arrow Ambulance also came to assist.