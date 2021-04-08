CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Fighting Illini center Giorgi Bezhanishvili announced he is entering the 2021 NBA Draft on Instagram.
Bezhanishvili thanked Illini fans in his post, saying it has been "nothing but love" since he arrived in Champaign. He said his journey at the University of Illinois was amazing.
"With that being said, I will be entering the 2021 NBA Draft and pursuing the next step of becoming a professional basketball player," he said. "Thank you so much to everyone who has helped me along the way. I'm excited to see what the future holds. I-L-L!"
The Instagram post did not say if Bezhanishvili plans to hire an agent. Should he decide against hiring one, he could potentially withdraw from the draft and return to Illinois.
Point guard Ayo Dosunmu, who was a First Team All-American in 2020-21, announced Tuesday he will enter the draft and hire an agent.
