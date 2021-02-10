SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A Springfield businessman’s prized possession stolen in the cover of darkness has been returned less than 24 hours after being taken.
“How dare them? That was my first thought,” Marcus Passoni, the owner of Sports and Imports Affordable Car Care, said. “How dare you go on my property and steal my item."
The whole encounter lasted just over a minute early Monday morning. In security video, the two thieves got off with a prized possession of Passoni.
"These are professionals,” Passoni said. “There are just your run of the mill people doing this for fun."
The theft caught on camera was not just the theft of any piece of property. The item has a special meaning. It was a go-kart belonging to a fallen police officer, and it was painted like a police car.
“Unit 12-05,” Passoni said describing the paint job.
The security video posted by Passoni quickly picked up traction on social media with dozens of tips pouring in. One of them would be the break in the case leading to the return of Unit 12-05.
"Man, a lot of happy emotions,” he said. “It means a lot. It really means a lot. My heart is full."
The go-kart is damaged. Those who stole it cut parts of it off. Passoni has big plans for it, but WAND News can't say what those are at this time. What we can say is it's sure to fill the hearts of those touched by the fallen officer who once owned it.
"It is not just a go-kart” Passoni said. “It is the principle. It is the goal of what I wanted to do with the go-kart. And mark my words, I have it back and I am going to make it happen."
Springfield Police said they are still investigating the case, and with the go-kart returned, Passoni is grateful to the community who stepped up to help crack the case.
"I really feel refreshed,” he said. “I feel so overwhelmed with the love and support from the people of Springfield."
Passoni did offer a reward for the return of his go-kart. The person who tipped him off to where it is declined that reward and suggested the money be donated to a charity. Mark said he is donating the money to St. Jude's Hospital.
WAND News reached out to Springfield police to see if any arrests have been made. They would only tell us they are still investigating.
