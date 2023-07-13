DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - God's Shelter of Love in Decatur celebrated 32 years of serving Decatur's women and children.
Since 1991, God's Shelter of Love has brought hope to women and children by providing a Christ-centered environment that promotes healing, restoration, independence, and self-sufficiency.
"The mission of the shelter is to provide help and hope to women in crisis," said Executive Director Dan Watkins.
It started as a single shelter, but the organization has expanded to include an emergency overnight shelter and operates Blessingdale's Thrift store as a source of sustainable funding.
In 2022, God's Shelter of Love said it provided more than 5,000 safe nights to 96 unique women and 65 unique children. Additionally, the families also received a variety of services, ranging from food and clothing, referrals to other agencies, and assistance with programs that can positively impact their life.
"If we were to close, there could easily be 24 women and children on the street any night without housing," says Executive Director Dan Watkins. "This is especially dangerous as these women are at risk for sexual assault and other abuses, and children can be exposed to unavoidable traumas if not housed."
Lately, the shelters have had more guests, running close to capacity most of the year.
Darsonya Switzer, Chief Executive Officer for Dove Inc., said the shelter has helped more than 400 people get permanent housing.
"The impact of coming from the streets or someplace unsafe and having a safe place to go being God's Shelter of love and then going onto a permanent housing, that number is significant."
To learn more, make a donation, or volunteer, contact Dan Watkins at (217) 422-2790 or at GodsShelterofLove@gmail.com.
God's Shelter of Love will have its annual fundraiser, Blue Jean Ball, on Oct. 12 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church.
