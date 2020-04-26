CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND) - A video of a massive house party that reportedly took place in Chicago's West side has been circulating the internet.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot took to Twitter to blast partygoers for putting everyone around them in danger.
“I have seen the video which shows what appears to be a house party taking place inside a Chicago residence,” the mayor tweeted. “What was depicted on the video was reckless and utterly unacceptable.
The video was posted by Facebook user Tink Purcell, and showed hundreds of people at the party. (BEFORE YOU CLICK ON IT WARNING: THE VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC LANGUAGE AND HAS NOT BEEN EDITED). It has been shared more than 60,000 times and has been viewed more than 1.3 million times as of Sunday night.
“While most Chicagoans are doing their part to prevent the spread of COVID-19, reckless actions like these threaten our public health and risk erasing the progress we have made,” Lightfoot wrote in a follow-up tweet. “We will hold those responsible accountable. I am asking everyone to be in this together.”
Lightfoot also asked residents to submit any anonymous tips to cpdtip.com and urged Chicagoans to stay home.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker also criticized the individuals seen in the video at his daily briefing Sunday. “By standing together, not social distancing and not wearing masks, you’re literally putting everyone around you in danger,” Pritzker said. “They’re putting you in danger, and very importantly, all of those people are putting their families and friends who are not there with them in danger.”
Chicago Police say they are looking into the matter, but have not been able to confirm details of the video.
