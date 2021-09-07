SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – 68 Illinoisans are being deployed as part of a Fire Engine Strike Team to Louisiana to aid first responders in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.
Pritzker announced on Tuesday that the team would be deployed with the required mission equipment to the affected area for 17 days.
The 68 first responders come from the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System (MABAS) IL-Task Force 1 and are made up of members from various fire departments throughout the state.
"Days after Hurricane Ida's landfall, the work continues in Louisiana, and Illinois is proud to offer our support and resources to help our fellow Americans," said Governor JB Pritzker. "These crews will offer support and assistance to Louisiana's firefighters, especially giving them time to rest, care for their families, and help those in need. Illinois first responders are well-trained for these types of rescues and will be a valuable resource for Louisiana communities."
In the coming days, 160 members of the Illinois Army National Guard will mobilize at the request of the Louisiana National Guard.
They will provide staffing and equipment to assist with commodities distribution, general search and rescue, storm debris removal and route clearance, and general security and curfew enforcement.
Also, in the coming days, a 46-member Search and Rescue Team from MABAS-Illinois is expected to return from Louisiana. The Urban Search and Rescue teams worked alongside local rescuers to conduct the search, rescue, and recovery missions for humans and animals in flooded environments.
Under the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC), states can request assistance from other states during emergencies.
Officials from the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) have been in regular contact with EMAC representatives. They are currently reviewing the anticipated needs drafted by the state of Louisiana and neighboring states.
The MABAS Fire Engine Strike Team will depart Illinois on Tuesday after receiving event identification, mission and safety briefings, and mobilization assistance.
This process ensures the accountability and readiness of personnel and state assets before departure. Louisiana will pay for all costs associated with these deployments.
