SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Governor JB Pritzker signed three new redistricting maps on Friday that will preserve minority representation and reflect Illinois' diversity.
The maps outline new districts for the General Assembly, Illinois Supreme Court, and Cook County Board of Review following the federal Voting Rights Act.
"Illinois' strength is in our diversity, and these maps help to ensure that communities that have been left out and left behind have fair representation in our government," said Governor JB Pritzker. "These district boundaries align with both the federal and state Voting Rights Acts, which help to ensure our diverse communities have electoral power and fair representation."
Under the Voting Rights Act, practices and procedures that discriminate based on race, color, or membership in a protected language minority group are prohibited.
The Illinois Voting Rights Act of 2011 ensures that redistricting plans will be crafted in a way that preserves clusters of minority voters if they are of size or cohesion to exert collective electoral power.
The maps signed into law on Friday meet those requirements.
The district boundaries also account for population changes in the state, particularly in the regions that saw the most population loss as recorded by U.S. Census' American Community Survey. In addition, the General Assembly held more than 50 public hearings statewide.
Detailed summaries of each House and Senate district, including communities of interest, geographic descriptions, and demographic data, were adopted by both the Illinois House of Representatives and the Illinois Senate and are contained in House Resolution 359 and Senate Resolution 326 respectively.
The General Assembly Redistricting Act of 2021 (HB 2777), the Judicial Districts Act of 2021 (SB 642), and the Cook County Board of Review Redistricting Act of 2021 (SB 2661) take effect immediately.
