(WAND) - Many stores that include garden centers have closed off those areas for shopping, due to changed in Governor JB Pritzker's stay-at-home order.
According to the order, stores that sell items that assist with agriculture, products for landscaping can sell those to the public if adequate social distancing is complied. This guidance is still valid. However, the recent changes make it so items from all garden stores, garden centers and nurseries must sell products for delivery or pick-up.
The expanded guidance states: “Garden stores and greenhouses can remain open for purposes of maintaining inventory, and to fulfill online and phone orders for pick-up or delivery only.” This guidance applies to both standalone stores as well as garden centers that are part of a larger store (such as a garden center that is part of a hardware store or big box stores such as Lowes or Home Depot).
Recently Walmart put the mandate in place.
For more on whats considered essential you can click here to read the full order.