CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – A fire department will upgrade its drones with help from a new grant.
The Champaign Fire Department says it claimed a $5,000 grant from Marathon Petroleum Company. It plans to use the money to make changes to its Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) program, with upgrades to equipment and more training for pilots in the works.
Firefighters say UAS improvements can make a difference when it comes to collecting lifesaving information about large fires, water or ice rescues, natural disasters and other issues.
“This new equipment will possess technology not present on the Department’s current drones,” the fire department said in a press release.
