MACON, Ill. (WAND) – As gun dealers boxed up inventory and removed it from displays, gun lobby groups are consolidating their efforts to sue Illinois in federal court over the newly enacted ban on assault-style weapons.
Guns Save Life, a gun rights organization, says two law firms have been hired to take legal action. After the initial lawsuit additional suits are expected. About twelve plaintiffs are expected on the lawsuits including Republican State Representative Darren Bailey.
Dan Cooley, owner of The Bullet Trap in Macon, tells WAND News phones were ringing off the hook as customers tried to determine what the new law requires. Cooley had to contact many customers to tell them orders for those types of guns have been cancelled.
The Bullet Trap is holding on to its inventory in hopes a judge will issue an injunction allowing sales to resume.
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.