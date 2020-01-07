CROSBY, Texas (WAND) – A gun store owner opened fire on suspected burglars Monday before one of them died from their wounds, authorities said.
At about 4:30 a.m. Monday, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the 79-year-old military veteran and owner of Central Guns in Crosby, Texas, confronted “two possible burglary suspects” at his business. There was gunfire exchanged before the suspects fled the scene.
Only minutes later, officials found a man in his 20s sitting outside of a car with gunshot wounds in Baytown (about 10 miles away). Responders performed CPR on the man before he died.
Near the man, authorities said they recovered several pistols believed to be stolen in the burglary. At the same scene, they said they also found a car believed to be used in the burglary and arrested two men who were in it.